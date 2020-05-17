https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/498247-james-woods-says-trump-loves-america-more-than-any-president-in

Actor James Woods, a staunch supporter of President TrumpDonald John TrumpChina’s top medical adviser warns country is vulnerable to second wave of COVID-19 infections Romney denounces multiple IG firings as ‘threat to accountable democracy’ MLB predicts billions in losses upon return to baseball season: AP MORE, heaped praise on the president on Sunday, tweeting Trump “loves America more than any president in my lifetime.”

“Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual,” Woods tweeted. “He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime.”

“He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums,” he added to his 2.73 million followers.

The post by Woods was one of a number of tweets the actor made on Sunday defending Trump and knocking former President Obama in the wake of comments the former president made criticizing the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic the day before.

Obama said during a virtual commencement speech on Saturday that the pandemic, which has racked up more than 1.4 million cases in the U.S. in recent months and killed over 89,000 people, has “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.”

“A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama said during his address, without calling out anyone specifically by name.

The comments by Obama prompted backlash from Trump, who called his Democratic predecessor “incompetent.”

“Look, he was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump said.

Later on Sunday, Trump also thanked Woods for his praise in a tweet, writing: “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James!”

“And indeed it was intended as such, Mr. President. Rough men stay the course,” Woods wrote back shortly after. “Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless.”

Woods’s tweet was also one of several the actor posted on Sunday promoting the #ObamaGate hashtag, a phrase Trump tweeted multiple times in recent days while promoting unproven claims that his campaign was unfairly targeted by his predecessor’s administration.

