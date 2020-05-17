https://www.dailywire.com/news/justin-bieber-i-probably-wouldve-saved-myself-for-marriage

Continuing his quest to promote Christian values, singer Justin Bieber expressed regret for not saving himself before his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

Speaking on his Facebook Watch series “The Biebers on Watch,” the singer said that if he could go back in time, he likely would have avoided premarital sex.

“If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” Bieber said with his wife Hailey at his side.

“I know this sounds crazy, probably like — I don’t think it’s too much information, I think it’s helpful — sex can be kind of confusing when you’re just being sexually active with anybody,” he continued, as reported by Fox News. “We went there. But it’s just true.”

“I probably would have saved myself for marriage,” Bieber added.

Though Hailey Baldwin expressed doubt about being able to remain celibate before marriage, she said that she understood her husband’s stance. “I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing,” she said.

Bieber later stated that he always pictured himself marrying young.

“I always pictured myself being married young,” he said. “Because my family — I came from a broken home — so I always wanted to have my own family that was going to be together, and be married, and have children. It was always like a goal of mine.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have previously stated how faith determined their relationship. Speaking with Vogue last year, Bieber confessed to giving up sex for a year, admitting he had a “legitimate problem” with premarital relations.

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain.”

The pop star went on to say that premarital sex often serves as a crutch for people who are making up for a lack of perceived self-worth, adding that he wanted to “rededicate” his body to God to cleanse his soul.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough, because they lack self-worth,” Bieber said. “Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

This past February, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his album “Changes,” Bieber talked about how faith in Christ eventually led him to obedience.

“I really took a deep dive in my faith,” Bieber said. “I believed in Jesus but I never really, like … when it says following Jesus is actually turning away from sin, and so there’s no, it talks about it in the Bible, there’s no faith without obedience.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

