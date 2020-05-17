https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mask-police-cnn-reporter-kaitlan-collins-caught-removing-mask-presser-soon-thought-cameras-off-video/

Mask-police CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was caught removing her mask at a White House press briefing on Friday as soon as she thought the cameras were off.

Earlier this week Kaitlan Collins posted a picture of Vice President Mike Pence arriving to the White House in a face mask.

Vice President Pence arrived to the White House in a mask today. pic.twitter.com/qxBcODIYne — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 12, 2020

CNN and the other liars in the left-wing media attack President Trump for refusing to wear a mask when he’s out in public.

Cloth masks do not protect against the Coronavirus.

It’s all for show.

Kaitlan Collins knows her face mask won’t protect her which is why she removed it when she thought the cameras were off.

WATCH:

Just a reminder that @CNN is a total joke: “Mask-police CNN reporter @kaitlancollins caught removing hers at presser, as soon as she thought cameras were off” Cc: @brianstelter pic.twitter.com/dTv7d983wQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 17, 2020

Additional video from Friday’s presser:

The mask is for show? pic.twitter.com/XnRLiEJ1L5 — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) May 15, 2020

The mask police got caught!

Arriving in a mask, and REMAINING in a mask are two different things… apparently. It’s almost as if YOU don’t think its necessary. pic.twitter.com/BePwj7YIE6 — STAY WOKE (@staywoke39230) May 16, 2020

Update: President Trump just blasted Kaitlan Collins as “A CNN Faker!”

