This was EPIC!

FOX and Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth BLASTED shameless Democrat lawmaker Tim Ryan on Sunday morning during the Ohio Democrat’s appearance on FOX News.

Tim Ryan, who portrays a moderate Democrat on television, was discussing the continued economic lockdown, the need for mail-in voting, the “second surge” of the coronavirus this fall, and the 3 trillion dollar bill that gives $1,200 to every illegal alien working in the US.

Pete sat through much of the BS. You could see he was holding back and allowed Ryan to push his garbage.

But it got to a point where the garbage Ryan was serving was just too much.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend:

[embedded content]