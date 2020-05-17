https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nice-try-governor-cuomo-says-nobody-prosecuted-sticking-sick-coronavirus-patients-new-york-nursing-homes-video/

Governor Cuomo launched his defense plan on Sunday. He tried to anway.

New York Governor Cuomo was asked about the tragic number of deaths in New York nursing homes due to the coronavirus.

New York state under Cuomo’s leadership forced nursing homes to take in sick coronavirus patients. The policy resulted in at least 4,900 coronavirus deaths in New York state nursing homes.

It took 4,900 deaths before they corrected their coronavirus nursing home policy.

On Sunday Governor Cuomo was asked about the huge number of deaths in New York nursing homes.

Governor Cuomo replied — “nobody should be prosecuted” — for the deaths caused by coronavirus.

Translation: “Don’t prosecute me because I forced COVID patients into nursing homes.”

