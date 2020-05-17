https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nyc-mayor-de-blasio-argues-sanctuary-city-policy-legal-constitutional-wth-video/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

The New York City Mayor is asking President Trump for $7 billion to bail out his city following years of failed far left policy and the recent coronavirus pandemic.

During the discussion Maria Bartiromo asked Comrade de Blasio about New York City’s illegal sanctuary city policies.

De Blasio argued his sanctuary city policies are “Constitutional.”

Wow.

TRENDING: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Calls American Soldiers ‘Bitches’ Who Are ‘Killing Innocent Children Abroad’ (VIDEO)

Mayor de Blasio: We follow the rule of law in this city and we respect the fact that there is a half-a-million people here who happen to be undocumented. And the US Supreme Court said in 2012 that the federal government does not have in a federal system that respects states and localities, does not have the ability because of its own policy preferences to penalize cities that are trying to provide security and safety. You know the funding that the funding the president originally threatened was for the NYPD and the terrorism efforts… So we’re going to stick with our policies that the Constitution protects. And we’re going to serve our people and create a place that is safe for everyone.

It is well documented that sanctuary city laws are unconstitutional.

De Blasio was just pushing his normal BS.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]