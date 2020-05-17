https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-ocasio-cortez-tax-bill-new-york/2020/05/17/id/967778

Freshman lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has yet to pay a seven-year-old tax bill related to a failed business venture, according to the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez owes $2,088.78 in unpaid corporate taxes for Brook Avenue Press, a publishing house she founded in 2012. The company aimed to help develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas, specifically in communities like the Bronx.

Ocasio-Cortez’s camp says the bill was issued in error.

“The congresswoman is still in the process of contesting the tax warrant. The business has been closed for several years now, and so we believe that the state Tax Department has continued to collect the franchise tax in error,” said Lauren Hitt.

“As anyone who’s tried to contest a tax bill in error knows, it takes time,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez, a House member who took New York’s 14th congressional district in a stunning upset in 2018, faces 13 challengers as she prepares for her first reelection campaign. But the fundraising juggernaut has a leg up on her competitors.

She raised $5.3 million last year, one of the largest figures among members of Congress, and another $2.7 million in January, February, and March of this year.

