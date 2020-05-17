https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/498186-ohio-governor-absolutely-concerned-about-crowded-bars-as-state-lifts

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Sunday he is “absolutely” concerned about pictures of crowded bars as his state begins lifting coronavirus restrictions, but he said officials are working with the attorney general to help keep businesses in check.

“I saw those images very early. We had people there last night,” DeWine told CNN’s Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperTrump shares video of protesters confronting reporter: ‘FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL’ Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent ‘right-wing hack’ in deleted tweet White House economic adviser says it’s ‘premature’ to decide on giving states federal aid MORE on “State of the Union.”

He said the owners of the bar in the image Tapper showed got the situation “in control” and no citations had to be issued, but another bar in Columbus was issued a citation.

DeWine said officials are working with the attorney general and are “going to do whatever we have to” if crowds occur across the state.

“Ultimately it’s going to come down to doing what Ohioans have been doing for the last two month. By and large, [they have] done exactly what they should do,” he said, adding that citizens need to continue to keep distance between them and wear masks outside in public.

How residents act now will determine what actions the state takes in the next couple of months, he said.

DeWine said the state has hit a plateau in terms of coronavirus cases but is trying to get the numbers down as it starts lifting restrictions.

