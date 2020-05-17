https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-business-owner-who-defiantly-reopened-says-child-protective-services-questioned-her-family

An Oregon business owner who reopened in defiance of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s lockdown order said Child Protective Services showed up at her house and questioned her children.

Lindsey Graham, owner of the Glamour Salon in Salem, vowed earlier this month to reopen her business despite the possible consequences of violating the stay-at-home order.

“I’m risking going to jail to do it. That’s how important it is to my family,” she said, according to KPTV-TV. “I’m deciding that it’s more important for me to feed my family and pay the bills that are going to keep our home and our family alive than take the risk to remain being shut down for an undisclosed amount of time.”

On Friday, Graham revealed that Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division fined her $14,000 for making good on her promise to reopen last week.

But that’s not all.

Graham said that CPS showed up at her home last week and questioned her children.

“If you can possibly believe this, on May 7 Child Protective Services showed up at my home. They questioned my husband and I, they questioned my child without me present, they searched our home,” Graham said, KOIN-TV reported.

“I’ve never expected such a violent, aggressive, vindictive thing could have ever been done to me or my family,” she added.

Oregon CPS neither confirmed nor denied whether they questioned Graham and her children due to minor protection laws.

Graham will face more fines if she continues to operate her business — something she vowed to do.

“I’m vowing to stay open as long as I can, basically, until the governor tries to take my entire career, something I’ve worked 15 years for, out from underneath me,” she said on Friday.

