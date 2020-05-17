http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6kRNmZnvUhg/fl-ne-coronavirus-palm-beach-county-reopen-data-20200516-mvqqic4r3recxeznzcuas3rqpy-story.html

Scott McNabb, research professor in global health and epidemiology at Emory University School of Public Health in Atlanta, describes the restrictions like a faucet. “Let’s say they’ve opened the faucet too much, there’s too much of a stream coming out, you can detect that, and they need to be prepared to close it, and the public needs to know why, so they don’t rebel,” he said.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...