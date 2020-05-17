http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6kRNmZnvUhg/fl-ne-coronavirus-palm-beach-county-reopen-data-20200516-mvqqic4r3recxeznzcuas3rqpy-story.html
Scott McNabb, research professor in global health and epidemiology at Emory University School of Public Health in Atlanta, describes the restrictions like a faucet. “Let’s say they’ve opened the faucet too much, there’s too much of a stream coming out, you can detect that, and they need to be prepared to close it, and the public needs to know why, so they don’t rebel,” he said.