https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pelosis-latest-3-trillion-stimulus-plan-unlawful-supreme-court-decision-10-days-ago-makes-felony-encourage-illegal-aliens-remain-us/

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld a federal law struck down by an appeals court that forbids encouraging illegal aliens to remain in the U.S. unlawfully in a decision Thursday.

The Supreme Court ruled on the law on May 7, 2020, ten days ago.

That ruling was just 10 Days ago!

But that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats from passing a $3 trillion spending bill that gives illegal aliens in American $1,200 stimulus check!

TRENDING: “Could Be Unlawful” – Pelosi Says Congress to Investigate Trump’s Firing of Obama Holdover State Department IG Steve Linick (VIDEO)

The bill passed 208 to 199.

207 Democrats voted for the bill.

It’s a felony, Nancy.

It looks like Nancy Pelosi and 207 of her closest friends just broke the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

