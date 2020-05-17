https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498171-pompeo-recommended-trump-remove-state-dept-inspector-general-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpChina’s top medical adviser warns country is vulnerable to second wave of COVID-19 infections Romney denounces multiple IG firings as ‘threat to accountable democracy’ MLB predicts billions in losses upon return to baseball season: AP MORE removed the inspector general tasked with overseeing the State Department after receiving a recommendation to oust him from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoChina’s top medical adviser warns country is vulnerable to second wave of COVID-19 infections Democrats launch probe into Trump’s firing of State Department watchdog, Pompeo Democrats call for probe into ouster of State Dept. watchdog MORE, according to multiple reports.

Trump informed congressional leaders on Friday that he was ousting State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, who was appointed to the role in 2013 by former President Obama, and replacing him with Ambassador Stephen Akard, a former career Foreign Service officer.

The move prompted outrage from top Democratic lawmakers, who just one day later announced an investigation into the decision. Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezNJ Democrat apologizes for making homophobic remarks about gay mayor Democrats warn against pausing WHO aid: Coronavirus not time to ‘upend our relationship’ Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website MORE (D-N.J.) and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelRomney denounces multiple IG firings as ‘threat to accountable democracy’ Democrats launch probe into Trump’s firing of State Department watchdog, Pompeo Democrats call for probe into ouster of State Dept. watchdog MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement that they suspected the firing was linked to Linick’s review of Pompeo’s conduct.

“Reports indicate that Secretary Pompeo personally made the recommendation to fire Mr. Linick, and it is our understanding that he did so because the inspector general had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself,” the lawmakers said.

After the announcement of the probe, an anonymous White House official told NBC News and Reuters that Pompeo “recommended” Linick’s firing and that President Trump agreed.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFed chair issues dire warnings on economy Sunday shows preview: Congress spars over next round of coronavirus relief; GOP seeks offensive after news of Flynn ‘unmasking’ Paycheck protection is a good idea, but Treasury should include more small businesses MORE (D-Calif.) late Friday night, Trump said that he was removing Linick because he “no longer” had the “fullest confidence” in the official.

The executive branch is required by law to inform Congress 30 days ahead of time if it fires an inspector general.

Pelosi called the move part of a “dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people.” Linick’s removal came just months after Trump removed Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, the official who handled a whistleblower complaint that helped lead to the president’s impeachment.

Trump also removed Acting Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine, who was initially charged with overseeing the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

A Democratic aide told NPR on Saturday that Linick was reviewing whether Pompeo misused a political appointee at the State Department to perform personal tasks for him and his wife.

Menendez and Engel argued that the firing was “politically motivated” and demanded that the White House, State Department and Office of the Inspector General preserve all records related to Linick’s ouster. They asked that the documents be handed over to their committees within a week.

Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyClapper: ‘Routine’ to ask to ‘unmask’ unknown individuals in intelligence reports The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The American Investment Council – Trump takes his ‘ready to reopen’ mantra on the road GOP senators hit the gas on Obama-era probes MORE (R-Iowa), co-chair of the Whistleblower Protection Caucus, said Saturday that Congress deserved a more thorough explanation about the reasoning behind the move.

“Congress requires written reasons justifying an IG’s removal. A general lack of confidence simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress,” he said.

