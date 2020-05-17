https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-fires-back-at-obama-who-slammed-trump-administration-in-graduation-speech

President Donald Trump called his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, “grossly incompetent” on Sunday after Obama attacked the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

Speaking to 2020 graduates in a pre-taped speech, Obama likened his successor’s administration to “little kids.”

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up,” Obama said, NBC News reported.

Obama also said, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Trump was asked about those comments on Sunday upon returning from Camp David, where he and other top officials met over the weekend to continue planning the government’s COVID-19 response.

“Look, he was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump said, Politico reported.

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro also hit back at Obama on Sunday.

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” Navarro quipped in an interview on ABC.

