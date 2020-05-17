https://www.theblaze.com/news/holy-water-gun-priest-memes

Father Tim Pelc is bringing a water pistol to a coronavirus fight. The Catholic priest from the Detroit area is doing his best to combat COVID-19 by using a squirt gun to bless parishioners and their Easter baskets.

Inside the St. Ambrose Church is the pews, but outside the church, Father Tim Pelc is bringing the *pew pew pews*. The church in Grosse Pointe Park offers a drive-thru service where parishioners can be blessed while still observing proper social distancing guidelines.

The 70-year-old Catholic priest is armed with a water gun filled with holy water. Churchgoers drive up, then stop in front of the church steps, and open their windows. Father Pelc takes aim, and blasts parishioners with holy water.

“You can’t double dip into the holy water container,” Pelc told “TODAY.”

“I thought, what could I do that would keep the quarantine restrictions going and give kids the experience of Easter?” he added.

Pelc wears a mask, gloves, and a face shield to protect himself and others. The priest has been doing his unorthodox way of blessing his congregation since around Easter. He has gone viral, and there have been dozens of memes lionizing the now-famous priest.

On Friday, a tweet featuring Father Pelc went viral, racking up more than 550,000 Likes on Twitter.

The slick-shooting priest became an internet celebrity when people starting creating memes on Reddit’s Photoshop Battle page.

Does Father Tim Pelc ask his parishioners: “I know what you’re thinking: ‘Did he fire six ounces or only five?’ Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I’ve kinda lost track myself. You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you, punk?”

