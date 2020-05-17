http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D4WmAxIZqOM/

China’s Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead in his Tel Aviv apartment on Sunday, various reports emanating from Israel indicated.

An Israeli police spokesman told Reuters news agency: “As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene.”

Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unnamed medical sources, said initial indications were that Du had died in his sleep of natural causes.

An Israeli official told BBC News that Du, 57, was only appointed ambassador in February having previously served as envoy to Ukraine.

Israeli police had launched an investigation but initial findings suggested no foul play.

When he arrived in Israel on 15 February, Du had immediately to self-isolate for two weeks because of coronavirus restrictions.

In an interview with Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon last month, Du said China was being made the world’s scapegoat for the viral infection.

“In history, more than once, a certain group of people was accused of spreading pandemics,” he said. “That is despicable and should be condemned. The disease is an enemy of the entire humankind and the world should fight it together.”

On Friday, his embassy made a scathing attack on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who had criticised China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on a visit to Israel.

