New York City leadership just does not understand the economic forces in place to maintain livelihoods, and it has been exposed by the coronavirus economic shutdowns, according to the city’s former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“The socialists who run this place don’t understand any of these things,” Giuliani told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y. “I think [Mayor Bill] de Blasio would like to keep it this way. Nobody is working. People are getting paid by the government. That’s what they believe in. No grades in school.”

New York City rent is just too high for part-time, or less-than-capacity, business to operate efficiently, Giuliani added to host John Catsimatidis.

“For a New York restaurant to operate, you’ve got to be at 70-80% to break even,” Giuliani said.

The silver lining is perhaps voters might become wise to the need for capitalism and capitalistic leadership.

“The one good thing about this is these people have given us a glimpse of the future — Michigan, New York, California — of what they’re going to do if they ever govern,” Giuliani said. “They’re not going to care about work. They’re not going to care about businesses. Business can go to hell as far as they’re concerned, because you can always go on welfare. And then they’re going to start getting authoritarian.”

