Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) held up a mock Trump University degree as part of a virtual commencement address to the graduating class of 2020.

“You are celebrating that journey today, not just a piece of paper that you hang on the wall. This is nothing,” Schwarzenegger said in the commencement address posted on Instagram, holding up a mock Trump University degree.

Trump University was shut down in 2010. A federal judge finalized a $25 million settlement between President TrumpDonald John TrumpChina’s top medical adviser warns country is vulnerable to second wave of COVID-19 infections Romney denounces multiple IG firings as ‘threat to accountable democracy’ MLB predicts billions in losses upon return to baseball season: AP MORE and former students of the university in April 2018.

In his virtual commencement address, Schwarzenegger urged graduates to develop a clear vision of what they want their future to be.

“Ask yourself who do you want to be? Not what, but who,” he said.

“You see, a disaster can change what you are, it can steal jobs and force you inside, but it is who you are that rises in the face of diversity,” he added.

The actor told graduates he’s not going to “bullshit” them and say it’s a “fantastic time to graduate.” But he said the ongoing crisis is just one of many obstacles they will face in life.

He discussed his one recent challenge after he had to have an emergency heart surgery ahead of shooting a “Terminator” movie.

“The reason why I’m telling you all this is because no matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path, like it was with my heart surgery or like with your graduation now,” he said. “But if you have a very clear vision like I talked about earlier, of exactly what you want to do and who you want to be, you can go and find a way around all of these obstacles.”

