(EAGNEWS) — Students in Philadelphia public schools can now officially change their names and preferred pronouns to transition to a different gender, whether their parents approve or not.

School officials sent an email to principals on Tuesday with the big news, Billy Penn reports.

“For transgender and gender nonconforming students, the challenge to participate in Google Classroom is real as their dead name appears on the screen for all to see and the student to feel the negative impact,” the email read.

