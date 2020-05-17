https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/study-led-d-henderson-man-eradicated-smallpox-finds-draconian-lockdowns-flu-pandemics-rejected-ineffective-even-destructive/

D. A. Henderson was an American medical doctor, educator, and epidemiologist who directed a 10-year international effort (1967–1977) that eradicated smallpox throughout the world. Dr. Henderson was later the Dean of John Hopkins School of Public Health.

Before his death in 2016 Dr. Henderson authored a report on pandemics and the value of lockdowns.

According to Dr. Henderson and a team of esteemed epidemiologists lockdowns were found to be “ineffective and destructive.”

Via Andrew Bostom.

TRENDING: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Calls American Soldiers ‘Bitches’ Who Are ‘Killing Innocent Children Abroad’ (VIDEO)

Draconian “lockdowns” for pandemic flus were rejected as ineffective and destructive, in a seminal 2006 paper, on infectious disease & socioeconomic grounds, by serious, experienced epidemiologists, led by D.A. Henderson, who eradicated smallpox.

From the report — highlighted by Dr. Bostom:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

