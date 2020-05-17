https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/498214-texas-reports-largest-single-day-jump-in-coronavirus-cases

Texas reported 1,801 new coronavirus cases Saturday, reportedly marking the state’s largest single-day jump in cases since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The state department of health said 734 of the new cases are from Potter and Randall counties.

“These counties’ new cases are largely from targeted testing of employees at meat plants in the area. More test results from plants are expected,” the department tweeted.

Texas has reported 46,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total.

Texas is among the states allowing some nonessential business to reopen with restrictions in place.

The decision to reopen economies is up to local and state leaders. The White House released guidelines recommending states and regions see a 14-day decrease in coronavirus cases before lifting restrictions.

