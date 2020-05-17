https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/thousands-germans-protest-lockdown-vaccine-plan-bill-gates/
(DAILY MAIL) — Thousands of people across Germany are protesting coronavirus lockdown measures over the weekend.
From anger over lockdown measures to a purported vaccine plan by Bill Gates, the growing wave of demonstrations in Germany by conspiracy theorists, extremists and anti-vaxxers against coronavirus measures has alarmed even Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Initially starting as a handful of protesters decrying tough restrictions on public life to halt transmission of the coronavirus, the protests have grown in recent weeks to gatherings of thousands in major German cities.