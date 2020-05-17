http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/omIcfEuBDs0/

President Trump called into an NBC Sports golf broadcast on Sunday, to talk about how important it is to get the country’s sports leagues back on the playing field.

The call took place during the TaylorMade Driving Relief event in Florida, the first televised golf event held in about two months. Trump told NBC announcer Mike Tirico vital sports were to the nation’s “psyche.”

“We want to get sports back. We miss sports,” Trump said. “We need sports in terms of the psyche, the psyche of our country.

“We want to be back to normal where you have the big crowds where they’re practically standing on top of each other, not where they’re worried.”

Trump’s remarks about wanting to see the return of “big crowds,” comes on a day when NASCAR made its return in front of an empty track in Darlington, South Carolina. The UFC, the first organization to return to action since the sports world went silent roughly two months ago, held three events from May 9th through May 16th, all without fans in attendance.

Still, as Carolina Panthers Owner Dave Tepper said this week, there’s some optimism that fan attendance – with social distancing restrictions in place – could return in the next few months.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

