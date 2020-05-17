https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-approval-rating-obama-congress

President Donald Trump enjoyed his highest Gallup approval rating on May 13. Trump’s 49% approval rating is better than four of the last six presidents at the same time during their presidencies.

Trump’s 49% presidential job approval rating in his 1,209th day in office is higher than Barack Obama’s 47% on his 1,209th day in the White House, and better than George W. Bush’s 46% on his 1,205th day in office. At the same point in their terms, Bill Clinton had a 55% approval rating, George H.W. Bush was at 40%, Ronald Reagan at 52%, and Jimmy Carter at 38%. Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton, and Reagan each won re-election.

Rasmussen found the identical results for the last two presidents at the same point in their presidencies, with Trump edging out Obama in approval ratings 49% to 47%. Rasmussen marked Trump’s high-water mark for job performance approval during his presidency at 53% on Sept. 23, 2019, and April 9, 2019.

Trump’s 49% approval rating from Gallup matches his all-time high, which he also received on April 28 and March 22 of this year. In April, Trump enjoyed a 47% approval rate from independents, the highest of his presidency.

Gallup found that 50% of Americans approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress is also experiencing higher poll numbers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Gallup job approval for Congress went up for a second consecutive month and was at 31%, the highest it has been since September 2009. A major reason for the rise was Congress passing the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Approval of Congress differs based on political parties: 39% of Democrats, 32% of independents, and 24% of Republicans. Congress’ approval rating had averaged 17% for the last 10 years, and as low as a 9% approval rating in 2013.

