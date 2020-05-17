http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xL5DVpxu714/

The University of Florida’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine posted several antisemitic messages on Instagram this week. The group previously came under fire after they were accused of hurling antisemitic remarks at a campus guest lecturer from the Israeli Defense Force.

The Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida came under fire this week for a post on Instagram that accused “Zionist forces” of engaging in an “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians between 1947 and 1949.

“Rooted in 19th century Zionist thought that called for the est. of a Jewish state on indigenous Palestinian land. Passed in Nov. 1947, UN Resolution 181 divided land between Palestinians and Jews. In March 1948, the Plan Dalet military strategy enforced by Israeli Parliamentary force that called for the “destruction of villages,’” the Instagram post from Friday reads.

Student protesters from the Students for Justice in Palestine reported hurled anti-semitic remarks at guest lecturer Yoni Michanie, an Israeli Defense Force reserve member during an event in November. The protesters reported called Michanie a “Nazi” and a “war criminal” during the event. Michanie shared a video from the event on Twitter in November.

“I’m extremely disappointed that they were not willing or able to challenge their preconceived notions by sitting in on a 45-minute discussion with someone they may or may not disagree with,” Michanie said in November. “If we cannot do that on college campuses, where can we do it?”

How was I received in the University of Florida tonight? 100 people walked out of my event to protest. Holding signs that accused me of being a Nazi. A war criminal. And a filthy colonialist. Posing as peace activists, they shut down dialogue to promote violence. pic.twitter.com/Xl5O8ggsty — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) November 20, 2019

Officials reversed course on their condemnation of the group’s actions after receiving conflicting information about the protests.”Later in the week, the university President’s Office received information that during a talk on Tuesday by Israeli Defense Force reserve member Yoni Michanie at Little Hall, some attendees called him a Nazi and a war criminal. There was also a peaceful protest during the talk, and there is no evidence that the peaceful demonstrators made such remarks. Our apologies as initial information received in the original communication indicated otherwise,” the university’s revised statement reads.

