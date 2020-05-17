http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/D5VpNC4eGD0/

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.

Eleven firefighters suffered burn injuries in the incident, which was reported near Boyd and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The conditions of the injured firefighters was unknown.

More than 230 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down just after 8 p.m.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information.”

No additional information was immediately available.

