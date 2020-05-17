https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/17/watch-brooklyn-park-paints-circles-on-grass-to-force-public-into-social-distancing-n398902
I don’t know if this is worse than the pool noodle hats that a restaurant in Germany is asking people to wear, but it’s close. A park in Brooklyn has painted what looks like parking spots for humans on the grass six feet apart from one another to force the public to behave. And they’re doing it. The New York Post had the story.
Some parkgoers had the six-foot-diameter spaces all to themselves, while others were crammed full with as many as four people each.
Benches nearby held people eagerly waiting for a spot to open up, with a group of girls swiftly swooping in when they saw a couple getting ready to leave.
Human ‘parking spots’ seen at #DominoPark in #Brooklyn for social distancing. Our future #NYC #SocialDistanacing #PostCovid19 pic.twitter.com/6fuJ1LxDzp
— Jadid Herrera ™️ (@jadid) May 16, 2020
If this is the “new normal” I want nothing to do with it. I’ve adopted Ron Swanson’s attitude. I’ll do what I want. And if the government tries to stop me, I’m calling my lawyer. This is out of control. Are you going to sit in a little circle on the grass like a good social distancing sheep?
If you don’t, they’ll probably sic the social distancing dogs on you next. Are you ready for this?
#FlashbackFriday ☮️😺 An attempt at #SocialDistancing #60s style… pic.twitter.com/3G3rTymjeK
— Johnny E. Awesome (@JohnnyEAwesome) May 15, 2020
To be fair, this contraption isn’t any dumber than these.
Germans are not having it, the nice weather can’t go to waste.#SocialDistancing
🎥 : ABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/qQuCBrNHjJ
— Sulai Oduwole (@SulaiOdus) May 17, 2020
Is 2020 over yet?