By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

White House adviser Peter Navarro panned former President Barack Obama on Sunday for criticizing federal officials for botching the coronavirus pandemic response.

Navarro criticized the former president during an interview on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, telling the ABC host that Obama has become a member of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign press team. He made the comments after Stephanopoulos asked him about remarks Obama made suggesting the Trump administration is fumbling the response.

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” Navarro said.

Obama argued during his virtual Harvard commencement speech Saturday that the pandemic showed federal officials are incompetent.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” the former president said without explicitly mentioning President Donald Trump. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Navarro, for his part, knocked Obama for his handling of China during his time in the White House.

“His administration was a kumbaya of incompetence in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China,” he added.

Navarro serves as Trump’s director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

Obama’s commencement speech came shortly after he was heard railing against the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic during a leaked phone call to the media. He reportedly called the reaction to coronavirus an “absolute chaotic disaster” and argued the November election is a fight against “being selfish, being tribal, being divided.”

