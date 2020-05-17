https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/white-house-adviser-says-will-shoot-democrat-relief-bill-gives-checks-illegal-aliens/

The White House will not be approving a coronavirus stimulus package that gives checks to illegal aliens, no matter how hard the Democrats want to.

Speaking to ABC’s This Week, White House adviser Peter Navarro said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “lost” him with her plan to give cash assistance to illegal aliens and provide protection for sanctuary cities in her party’s stimulus package.

“So, Nancy Pelosi basically lost me with that package when she has $1,200 checks for illegal immigrants — it goes downhill from there,” Navarro said.

Navarro, the administration’s director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, added that “what we have to do, George, is basically go with the fiscal and monetary stimulus that we have been going through. We’ve got a lot coursing through the system now. We may need more. I’ll let others above my pay grade negotiate that.”

TRENDING: “Could Be Unlawful” – Pelosi Says Congress to Investigate Trump’s Firing of Obama Holdover State Department IG Steve Linick (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

“What I’m focused on, George, and this is the real key to success, is going to be the structural adjustments we’re going to have to make,” Navarro continued.

On Friday evening, House Democrats passed their HEROES Act, which allocates direct cash assistance to anyone with a taxpayer identification number, which means that illegal aliens who have paid taxes would be eligible for $1,200 checks.

Republicans had attempted to enter an amendment to exclude illegals, but the Democrats refused to adopt it.

Though it made it through the House, it is highly unlikely to make it through the Republican controlled Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

