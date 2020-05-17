https://www.theepochtimes.com/woman-5-year-old-drown-in-former-baseball-players-home_3354593.html

Carl Crawford #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after batting practice before the interleague game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Aug. 19, 2015. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

A 25-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy died after drowning at the Texas home of a former Los Angeles Dodgers player over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Houston Police and Fire Department received reports around 2:40 p.m. on May 16 of a drowning incident on the 1400 block of Mansfield in northern Houston and dispatched officers to the scene, according to Houston Chronicle. There, authorities found the woman and child unresponsive, according to Houston police spokesperson Jodi Silva, and were taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where they both died.

The residence in question belonged to former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford, who played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. A source close to Crawford told TMZ that Crawford was hosting a small gathering of six people and that the two victims were guests. The 5-year-old was reportedly in the woman’s care, the source said.

The source told the news outlet that during the gathering, while Crawford was inside the house, the 5-year-old boy wandered outside and fell into a swimming pool and the woman jumped in to the save the boy, but both of them drowned.

The source told TMZ that Crawford also tried to resuscitate them before an ambulance arrived.

From NTD News