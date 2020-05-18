https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-2000-unpaid-taxes

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wants America’s wealthy citizens to pay “their fair share in taxes” — but she has failed to pay taxes she has owed for seven years. And the bill has grown to more than $2,000.

What’s going on with AOC’s taxes?

In an ongoing investigation, the New York Post has found that Ocasio-Cortez owes New York $2,089 connected to a failed publishing business she started in 2012.

According to the Post, the state dissolved AOC’s business in October 2016, which it can do when a company does not pay the corporate taxes it owes. After shuttering the business, the state filed warrant against the congresswoman’s business for $1,618 in July 2017, the Post said.

In March 2019, an AOC spokesman told the newspaper that the taxes would be paid right away.

However, with the bill having climbed to nearly $2,100, the lawmaker’s office is “contesting the tax warrant,” saying the bill was issued “in error,” the Post reported.

Paying a ‘fair share’

The far-left progressive House member has been an advocate for wealth redistribution for years. One of her signature issues since being sworn into Congress in January 2019 has been a 70% tax on the rich.

Why? For Ocasio-Cortez, it’s because the nation’s wealthiest have gotten away with not paying the taxes she believes the should be paying, they haven’t been paying “their fair share.” As she told CBS’ “60 Minutes” days after joining the House: “There’s an element where, yeah, people are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes.”

For the congresswoman, a “fair share” does not include the taxes she has owed for years.

AOC’s hypocrisy has not gone unnoticed by her Democratic primary challenger, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

“She just thinks she’s better than everyone else,” Caruso-Cabrera’s spokesman told the Post. “Clearly, she’s worse.”

AOC will face Democratic challengers in the June 23 primary in the 14th Congressional District, which covers portions of The Bronx and Queens.

