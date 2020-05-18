http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/T6CxaZPZoB0/back-to-the-future-on-crime.php

One of Ronald Reagan’s most cutting one-liners back in the 1960s was, “A liberal’s idea of being tough on crime is handing out longer suspended sentences.” Those were the days of extreme leniency on crime amidst a sharply rising crime rate. The liberal answer was always that we needed to deal with the “root causes” of crime, ignoring that the root cause of crime is criminals.

Fast forward 50 years, and we have the mania for “no-bail” offenses, which is merely the first stepping stone for the liberal drive to decriminalize crime. You think I jest, but the “advanced thinking” on the intellectual left is that “crime” is a social construct through which the middle class bolsters its “white supremacy” or something. No, seriously—this is what they think.

A couple weeks back we reported here on the case of the Glendora (California) police, who arrested the same man three times in the space of a few hours, but couldn’t detain him because of California’s new “no bail” policy for supposedly “minor” offenses. Well now we have an example that tops that story:

Police: Suspect Stole Truck 13 Minutes After Getting Released On $0 Bail Order FAIRFIELD — Deputies say a man stole a vehicle just 13 minutes after he was released from criminal custody in Napa County Friday. The Napa County Police Department said 35-year-old Trevor Anderson was in custody for vehicle theft, burglary, identity theft, and drug-related charges by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. He was released Friday under the emergency zero bail order, but police say almost immediately after his release, Anderson stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit from Napa to Fairfield.

Nice going, California.

Chaser 1: Governor Newsom has announced that California’s dire budget situation means that several prisons will have to be closed, and the inmate population reduced. But that’s okay: he’s for spending more on “rehabilitation,” so that no one has to go to prison.

Chaser 2:

Wait—you mean NYC criminals aren’t practicing self-quarantine and anti-social distancing? Shocker!

