Attorney General William Barr said Monday he does not expect the Justice Department’s review of the origins of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia probe to lead to a criminal investigation of former President Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

“There’s a difference between an abuse of power and a federal crime. Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime,” Barr said at a news conference.

“Now, as to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man. Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others,” he said.

Barr was referring to John Durham, the U.S. attorney he appointed to lead the investigation.

#BREAKING: AG Barr: “As to President Obama and Vice President Obama, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man.” pic.twitter.com/JFT0aPCMmG — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2020

In the past week on Twitter, President Trump repeatedly has brought up Obama and Biden in connection with new evidence that the Obama administration’s probe of his campaign was unjustified and corrupt.

Barr said the Durham investigation “will determine whether there were any federal laws broken, and, if there were, those who broke the laws will be held to account.”

“But this cannot be and it will not be a tit-for-tat exercise. We are not going to lower our standards to achieve a particular result,” he said.

He emphasized that in an election year, Americans need “to make a decision, a choice, between President Trump and Vice President Biden based on a robust debate of policy issues, and we cannot allow this process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate.”

He said he’s committed to ensuring the election is free from that kind of “interference.”

Barr said, however, that what “happened to the president in the 2016 election and throughout the first two years of his administration was abhorrent.”

“It was a grave injustice, and it was unprecedented in American history,” the attorney general said. “The law enforcement and intelligence apparatus were involved in advancing a false and utterly baseless Russian collusion narrative against the president.”

Fox News noted the growing political tension since the Department of Justice moved to dismiss its Russia-collusion linked case against Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser.

