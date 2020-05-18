https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498296-barr-significant-ties-between-al-qaeda-shooter-at-pensacola-base

Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrPresident weakens US counterintelligence and promotes armed protests Trump assault on women’s choice continues despite pandemic Trump puts pressure on GOP, dismisses Biden and jabs media in Saturday tweetstorm MORE said Monday that the Justice Department has uncovered evidence demonstrating that the Saudi military officer behind last year’s Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting had “significant ties” to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

Barr, who disclosed the details at a virtual press conference in Washington, said the evidence was uncovered after the FBI unlocked two iPhones belonging to Mohammed Alshamrani, the gunman who opened fire at the naval station last December.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts and ingenuity of FBI technicians, the FBI finally succeeded in unlocking Alshamrani’s phones,” Barr said. “The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani’s significant ties to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, not only before the attack but before he even arrived in the United States.”

“We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani’s associations and activities in the years, months and days leading up to the attack,” Barr continued.

Officials were cautious about detailing the new information obtained from the phones, saying the investigation was ongoing. FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters that the evidence showed Alshamrani was “more than just inspired” by AQAP.

“It is certainly more than just inspired. We know, for example, that he was sharing plans and tactics for them. We know that he was coordinating with them and providing them with an opportunity to take credit for the attack,” Wray said when asked whether the shooter was inspired or directed by the terror group.

Wray also said the FBI hadn’t identified a current threat to the United States, based on the information found in the phones, but noted the bureau continues to investigate Alshamrani’s associates.

The Dec. 6 attack killed three U.S. sailors and wounded eight others. Alshamrani was killed by law enforcement during the gun attack.

Barr and Wray on Monday both admonished Apple for not assisting the federal government in unlocking the phones, even though authorities obtained search warrants for their contents following the shooting last year.

Administration officials, including President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into ’60 Minutes’ after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He ‘loves America more than any president in my lifetime’ Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE, pressed Apple months ago to assist law enforcement in unlocking the phones. Apple, which has maintained it will not provide a “backdoor” for law enforcement to access phones, contested accusations in January that it had not offered substantive assistance in the investigation.

Barr said on Monday that Apple’s decision to manufacture its phones so that only users can unlock them “has dangerous consequences for the public safety and the national security.”

–This report was updated at 11:49 a.m.

