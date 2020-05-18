https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-ag-barr-says-not-expect-criminal-investigation-obama-biden-arising-durham-review-video/

US Attorney General William Barr

US Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray held a press conference on Monday morning.

Barr said US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham’s review is not expected to lead to a criminal investigation of Biden or Obama.

Last week Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Names included former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, former DNI chief James Clapper and former Vice President Joe Biden!

We also learned Barack Obama was discussing Flynn’s unmasked calls with Kislyak in a secret Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017.

However, Bill Barr said based on the information he has today, Durham’s review will not lead to a criminal investigation of Obama or Biden.

“As to President Obama and Vice President Obama, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said. “Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

Barr said however that Durham’s review of the origins of Spygate are being investigated as potential crimes.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: AG Barr: “As to President Obama and Vice President Obama, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man.” pic.twitter.com/JFT0aPCMmG — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2020

US Attorney General Bill Barr appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham last May to investigate the origins of Spygate.

Award-winning investigative reporter John Solomon told Sean Hannity last month during a podcast interview that he knows of a few witnesses who have appeared before a DC grand jury.

John Solomon told Hannity he believes that Durham’s charges will start with Kevin Clinesmith, the lawyer who fraudulently changed a document to deceive the FISA court.

John Solomon said that John Durham is focusing on false testimonies based on the grand jury subpoenas.

“It’s possible that some people who gave false representations to Congress could get prosecuted for those false representations,” Solomon said.

