Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced that the committee would be voting to authorize subpoenas of former Obama officials in the investigation into “ObamaGate.”

Graham made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

“Obamagate” is the nickname for the scandal tying former President Barack Obama to the allegedly politically motivated investigation into Trump campaign officials around the 2016 election.

Graham said they were seeking “subpoena authorization related to the FISA abuse investigation and oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

The notice said once granted the authorization, he could issue a subpoena for “witnesses, documents, or other materials.”

Among those named in the press release were former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign denied the accusations that the FISA process had been politicized in order to target Trump campaign officials, and instead blamed racism for the claims.

Earlier on Monday U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that he didn’t expect either Obama or Biden to face a criminal investigation.

“As for President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement based on what I know, I don’t expect Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said to reporters. “Our concern of potential criminality is focused on others.”

Graham indicated that the vote would take place on June 4.

