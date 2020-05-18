https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-threatens-the-who-in-a-letter-tweeted

President Donald Trump sent a letter to the World Health Organization laying out their failures in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and giving them an ultimatum.

The president tweeted the letter on his official social media account on Monday.

“This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory!” he tweeted.

The letter accuses the WHO of downplaying the pandemic and echoing propaganda from the communist Chinese government.

“You also strongly praised China’s strict domestic travel restrictions, but were inexplicably against my closing of the United States border, or the ban, with respect to people coming from China,” the letter read.

“I put the ban in place regardless of your wishes. Your political gamesmanship on this issue was deadly, as other governments, relying on your comments, delaying imposing life-saving restrictions on travel to and from China,” the letter claimed.

The president says that unless the WHO makes substantive changes, the U.S. may leave the organization and take away its funding permanently.

“My Administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization. But action is needed quickly. We do not have time to waste,” the president continued in the letter.

“That is why it is my duty, as President of the United States, to inform you that, if the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” he added.

“I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America’s interests,” the letter concluded.

Here’s more about Trump and the WHO:

[embedded content]

US may partially restore funding to World Health Organisation



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

