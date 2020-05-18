https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/brennan-feels-good-didnt-take-part-wrongdoing/

(FOX NEWS) — Former CIA Director John Brennan says he is willing to be interviewed by John Durham, the U.S. attorney from Connecticut investigating the origins of the Russia probe, while maintaining that he has “nothing to hide.”

Brennan, speaking with MSNBC, said he has yet to be contacted by Durham but said he would appear for an interview with him and his team of investigators.

“I feel very good that my tenure at CIA and my time at the White House during the Obama administration … that I was not engaged in any type of wrongdoing or activities that cause me to worry about what this investigation may uncover,” Brennan said Friday. “So, I welcome the opportunity to talk with the investigators.”

