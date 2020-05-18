https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/california-governor-newsom-announces-125-million-assistance-illegal-aliens-wants-us-taxpayers-bail-state-video/

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom wants the federal government to bail out California.
The state of 38 million has had 3,289 coronavirus deaths.

As far as state funding for illegal aliens Newsom had this to say, “I’m not here to suggest that $125 million is enough. But I am here to suggest it’s a good start.”

Newsom wants US taxpayers to bail his state out.
No thanks.

