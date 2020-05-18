https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/california-governor-newsom-announces-125-million-assistance-illegal-aliens-wants-us-taxpayers-bail-state-video/

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom wants the federal government to bail out California.

The state of 38 million has had 3,289 coronavirus deaths.

States across our country are experiencing massive deficits due to #COVID19. This isn’t a red or blue issue. We cannot do this alone. The federal govt has a moral and ethical obligation to support states so we can support our heroes on the frontlines.pic.twitter.com/idiDAzZWTH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 17, 2020

As far as state funding for illegal aliens Newsom had this to say, “I’m not here to suggest that $125 million is enough. But I am here to suggest it’s a good start.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $125-million relief effort due to the coronavirus crisis for immigrants without legal status. https://t.co/QHw0qBN6Js pic.twitter.com/UilbFLqkaq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 16, 2020

“I’m not here to suggest that $125 million is enough. But I am here to suggest it’s a good start, and I’m very proud it’s starting here in the state of #California,” @GavinNewsom said. #undocumented #workers #immigrants https://t.co/ov3DLxPqje

1/4 — Legal Aid at Work (@LegalAidAtWork) April 16, 2020

Newsom wants US taxpayers to bail his state out.

No thanks.

