A man in California was taken back into custody last week after strangling a child and stealing a car just 10 minutes after being released from the county jail, police said.

Daniel Orozco, 28, was released from county jail last Wednesday after being arrested a day earlier for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and driving the wrong way on the road, Salinas Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

After his release, Orozco reportedly wasted little time getting back to committing crimes.

“Not more than 10 minutes later Orozco forced a female out of her car in the parking lot of Natividad Medical Center. The female refused to give up the keys to her car so Orozco began to strangle the female’s 11 year old child,” the post continued.

According to police, the female then gave up her keys and pulled her child out of the car before Orozco sped off.

He was arrested along Highway 101 shortly after and was again booked into county jail — this time for allleged carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

California has made headlines recently for its zero-bail policy amid the coronavirus outbreak, under which cash bail is set at $0 for most misdemeanor and lower-level felonies in the state, effectively mandating release.

The measure, which is an attempt by the state to reduce prison population during the pandemic, has been criticized by law enforcement.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested and released three times in one day under the policy. Another California man released last month thanks to the policy, went on to allegedly carjack a motorist only 40 minutes after his release.

Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed further shrinking California’s prison population in order to manage the state’s budget during the pandemic.

