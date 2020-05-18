https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cant-make-comey-bootlicker-cnn-hack-josh-campbell-attacks-trump-posting-humerous-meme-alien-invasion-movie/

On Saturday President Trump retweeted an epic video meme created by Mad Liberals.

The tweet has over 81 million retweets.

The video has over 17 million views.

The video is a spoof of a presidential speech from the movie ‘Independence Day.’

This upset James Comey bootlicker Josh Campbell who is currently a contributor on CNN.

Campbell landed a job at CNN after trashing President Trump and resigning from his post as Jim Comey’s special assistant.

Josh was so upset he accused the president of posting a “doctored” tweet — of a meme!

The American president has retweeted a doctored video of his head superimposed on the actor who played the president in an alien invasion movie https://t.co/qBNzmEtjTl — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 16, 2020

The liberal media establishment and their deep state contributors are now bitching about online memes!

You just can’t make this up.

