On Saturday President Trump retweeted an epic video meme created by Mad Liberals.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020
The tweet has over 81 million retweets.
The video has over 17 million views.
The video is a spoof of a presidential speech from the movie ‘Independence Day.’
This upset James Comey bootlicker Josh Campbell who is currently a contributor on CNN.
Campbell landed a job at CNN after trashing President Trump and resigning from his post as Jim Comey’s special assistant.
Josh was so upset he accused the president of posting a “doctored” tweet — of a meme!
The American president has retweeted a doctored video of his head superimposed on the actor who played the president in an alien invasion movie https://t.co/qBNzmEtjTl
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 16, 2020
The liberal media establishment and their deep state contributors are now bitching about online memes!
You just can’t make this up.