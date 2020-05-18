http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/gOMNO68wiI8/

“That was stunning.”

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was so shocked by President Donald Trump announcing he’s taking hydroxychloroquine that he took a few minutes to explicitly warn viewers about the risks of taking it.

At one point the president asked “what have you got to lose,” but as Cavuto said, “A number of studies, those certainly vulnerable in the population have one thing to lose, their lives. A VA study showed that among a population of veterans in a hospital receiving this treatment, those with vulnerable conditions, respiratory conditions, heart elements, they died.”

Cavuto read from a number of other studies about the effects of hydroxychloroquine and said, “Those who took it, in a vulnerable population, including those with respiratory or other conditions, they died. I want to stress again — they died. If you are in a risky population here and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or, in a worst-case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress that enough. This will kill you.”

“So again, whatever benefit the president says this has — and certainly has had for those suffering from malaria, dealing with lupus — this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming, ‘well, the President of the United States says it’s okay,’” Cavuto continued, bringing up the FDA’s own warning.

Cavuto emphasized he’s making a “life and death point,” not a political one.

He also brought on Dr. Bob Lahita, chairman of medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, who said he has seen “no effect whatsoever with this drug” on patients with COVID-19.

Lahita continued warning viewers about the serious risks, and at one point Cavuto just straight-up asked him, “The president says, ‘What have you got to lose? It sounds like what you’re saying, you have a risk of losing your life if you do about the president just recommended.”

“That’s correct,’ Lahita said. “Everything has a trade-off. And these drugs can be very dangerous. And if they don’t have any effect, there’s no reason to take them.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

