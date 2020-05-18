https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-reportedly-institutes-mass-lockdowns-of-more-than-100-million-after-failing-to-stop-outbreak

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has reportedly ordered more than a hundred million people to go into lockdown after the government failed to stop the coronavirus outbreak originating in their country which has devastated the global economy.

“Some 108 million people in China’s northeast region are being plunged back under lockdown conditions as a new and growing cluster of infections causes a backslide in the nation’s return to normal,” Bloomberg News reported. “In an abrupt reversal of the re-opening taking place across the nation, cities in Jilin province have cut off trains and buses, shut schools and quarantined tens of thousands of people. The strict measures have dismayed many residents who had thought the worst of the nation’s epidemic was over.”

The report suggested that the reason for the reported mass lockdown was due to a “cluster of 34 infections” – a claim that could be met with skepticism given China’s lying about the pandemic that originated in Wuhan.

The Asia Times Financial reported that local Chinese Communist Party officials had been fired over the incident.

“Still, delivery services have been mostly halted and anti-fever medication is banned at drugstores to prevent people from hiding their symptoms,” Bloomberg News added. “The tension has spread to nearby areas, even if no cases have been reported officially in those places yet.”

The news comes as at least 116 nations have co-sponsored a resolution backing an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

