Hair salons and barbershops won’t resume operations on May 20, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont suddenly announced Monday.

The businesses won’t reopen before early June, the Democrat said.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made,” Lamont said in a statement.

According to the governor’s office, he and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo have chosen to align the reopening of hair salons and barbershops in their two states.

The office said Lamont had “extensive discussions” with business owners and employees before making the decision.

Women walk along the beach on the Long Island Sound on Tod’s Point in Old Greenwich, Conn. on May 7, 2020. The beach and park opened partially again for residents to walk, run and cycle on the beach but no laying in the sand or going in the water. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Raimondo, also a Democrat, said in a statement: “I know how hard this crisis has been on close-contact businesses like hair salons and barbershops, and we’re working around the clock to get you back to work quickly and safely. We look forward to continuing to coordinate with our regional partners are we work toward reopening these businesses in early June.”

New England states have been among the slowest to start reopening since most governors in the nation implemented harsh restrictions in March in a bid to blunt the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Raimondo eased some restrictions earlier this month but said last week that phase one of her reopening plan will last one month, double the amount of time she originally said.

Lamont has eased few restrictions, though he’s said some businesses can reopen or expand operations on May 20.

A pedestrian walks past Bannister’s Wharf in Newport, R.I. as so-called non-essential retailors reopened, on May 9, 2020. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Malls and retailers are slated to reopen on Wednesday along with office spaces, outdoor dining at restaurants, zoos, and university research programs. Capacity and social distancing requirements are in place for the companies that do reopen. People in high-risk groups, primarily the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, will still be urged to stay home.

All businesses that reopen first have to self-certify through the state’s online program before resuming operations.

Lamont’s decision came just as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, told reporters of the first relaxations in his state.

Manufacturing and construction companies designated non-essential were allowed to reopen under rules effective immediately, Baker said.

Houses of worship can also resume in-person services, though outdoor services are strongly encouraged as opposed to indoor ones.

