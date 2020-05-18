https://www.dailywire.com/news/de-blasio-warns-beach-swimmers-will-be-taken-right-out-of-the-water

Think going to the beach for a little sun, a swim, and a whole lotta’ social distancing is OK?

Not in New York City it’s not.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday said that there will be “no swimming” at any of the city’s beaches and warned residents that they would “be taken right out of the water” if they decide to take a dip. That includes the three-day Memorial Day break coming up this weekend.

“If you want to walk on the beach, fine,” de Blasio said. “But no swimming, no parties, no barbecues.”

“Anyone tries to get in the water they’ll be taken right out of the water,” he said, adding that there will be “fencing” that would “be in position,” but said it “doesn’t have to be put up unless we have to take tougher measures.”

“The fencing, again, is available, but we don’t want to use it if we don’t have to,” de Blasio said. “The goal is not to have it implemented.”

De Blasio added: “No swimming, no sports … Use common sense and observe social distancing.”

The mayor said that the New York City Police Department would work to “avoid” crowding on beach boardwalks. “It is not beach season like normal. It is a pandemic.”

The city’s beaches – Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Staten Island; South Beach in Staten Island; Rockaway Beach in Queens; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Midland Beach in Staten Island; Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Coney Island in Brooklyn; Cedar Grove in Staten Island; Brighton Beach in Brooklyn – will all remained closed through the end of the month.

“It’s not safe” to reopen now, he said. “It’s not the right thing to do.”

De Blasio was enraged over the weekend when city resident flocked out amid the unseasonably warm weather. Photos and videos showed crowded New York City sidewalks and throngs of people gathered outside of bars.

The mayor issued more threats on Sunday for residents of the city, which has seen more than 193,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,700 deaths.

“The police department will be out, the sheriff’s office will be out watching very carefully on the Upper East Side in particular,” he said. “We’re not going to tolerate people congregating. It’s as simple as that.”

“If we have to shut places down, we will,” de Blasio threatened.

De Blasio asked New Yorkers to rat out their neighbors if they see establishments violating his shelter-in-place executive order.

“If we have instances where there is not compliance I want to know about it,” de Blasio said. “I want any New Yorker who sees any place allowing dining in to call 311 immediately and they will be visited immediately with inspectors and there will be serious fines. If we have to shut places down we will.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

