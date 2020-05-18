https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/deep-state-actions-italy-focus-durhams-investigation-obamas-italian-ambassador-turns-list-general-flynn-unmaskers/

Italy is under John Durham’s radar as he continues his investigation into Obamagate. The US Attorney appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr is looking into crimes against candidate and President Trump before and after the 2016 election.

Last week a list of individuals who unmasked information related to General Mike Flynn was released by the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell. The list included numerous Obama Administration higher ups, including his Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey and Susan Rice.

The list of unmaskers also included some individuals you would never suspect of requiring the need to unmask an American citizen, including Obama’s Ambassador to Italy, John R. Phillips and the Deputy Chief of Mission in Italy, Kelly Degnan.

US Embassy in Rome, headquarter of Obamagate. Centro Studi Americani, Procura di Roma and the governments of Renzi and Gentiloni, YOU ARE NEXT. And to the most idiot Confidential Human Source in the history of the FBI, my free advice: lawyer up. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZVBWKIPRzN — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) May 13, 2020

Italian nuclear engineer and deep state target Giulio Occhionero pointed out the Italian connection in the release. Giulio has an interest in Obamagate since 2016.

In January 2017 Computer World wrote about alleged crimes committed by Italian Giulio Occhionero:

The Tuesday arrest of Giulio Occhionero and his sister, Francesca Maria, has brought to light what appears to be the biggest, and highest-profile, hacking of institutional and corporate accounts ever reported in Italy. The siblings have been planting the Pyramid Eye remote access Trojan on computers using a spear-phishing technique over several years, according to the arrest order. They attacked at least 18,000 high-profile targets, including former Prime Ministers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti, President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi, as well as employees and heads of various ministries including Internal Affairs, Treasury, Finance and Education.

But Occhionero claimed that he and his sister, Francesca Maria, were set up. A piece reported by Frederico Punzi, writing in The Atlantico, noted their denials and more:

Occhionero complained to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Perugia and wrote to the U.S. Congress and the FBI. In fact, there are a number of contradictions and suspicious circumstances in the case.

Occhionero provided to The Gateway Pundit the letter that he claims he sent US Congress and the FBI where he says that:

Members of Italian intelligence were approached by Hillary Clinton, the Obama Administration, and the Deep State in order to frame Trump by PLANTING EVIDENCE on American servers to force Trump to step down from office. In other words, members of Italian intelligence found a target in Occhionero, a Republican-sympathizer who had two servers for his company, Westland Securities, located in America. One was in Washington State, and the other in West Virginia. The plan was for Italian Intelligence to hack into these servers, plant classified emails from Hillary’s servers inside these servers on American soil, and then alert the FBI. The FBI would then raid these locations, “discover” these e-mails, investigate, link these servers to Trump… And then force Trump to resign.

Occhionero believes that Obama and the former leader of Italy, Matteo Renzi, worked together on this plan and he provides reports of their meetings in Italy before the 2016 election and in early 2017.

Why Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is Dining With Obama Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi joined Barack Obama for the last formal dinner of his presidency. Why?

Barack Obama Arrives in Milan for Climate Speech, Meeting with Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Former President Barack Obama touched down in Milan, Italy, on Monday, kicking off a two-day trip in which he will meet with former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and also discuss climate change at a conference.

Occhionero’s twitter account has numerous tweets related to this subject, including the fact that Robert Mueller from Mueller Report fame awarded one of the top spies in Italy the FBI Medal of Honor.

Also of note, is Nellie Ohr mentioned Occhionero along side the Steele dossier in a communication. She didn’t seem to need to explain who Occhionero is, indicating her husband knew all along who he was. The fact that the Bruce and Nellie Ohr both know who this man in Italy is along with the fact that Italian police asked Occhionero’s friend about the Occhionero’s relationship to Trump indicates a deep knowledge of the events in Italy and the UK with the Steele dossier.

George Papadopoulos and General Flynn were targeted by Joseph Mifsud per prior reporting. Papadopoulos noted the release of the unmasked materials as follows:

We now know that Italy was involved in spying on me in Rome with Mifsud and Flynn case. Durham’s probe became criminal after learning about this from Italian officials. Key question is, why did Obama have the Italian PM visit him in October 2016 right when the spying ramped up? — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 14, 2020

Papadopoulos also tweeted:

I have explained since the beginning that Italian intelligence was involved in targeting the campaign from my meetings in Rome/London to the now evidence that the US ambassador to Italy was involved in unmasking Flynn. Get ready for a ride with the evidence coming out on the CIA! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 13, 2020

Maybe one day soon we will uncover all the wrong doing performed in Italy related to the Obamagate scandal.

