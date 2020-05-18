https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/deep-state-strikes-ig-steve-linick-investigating-arms-sales-saudi-arabia-obamas-2-billion-pallets-cash-iran-aok/

So here is today’s latest Democrat-Liberal media scandal…

The fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was investigating the Trump administration’s use of emergency powers to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia despite congressional opposition, according to a senior Democratic lawmaker.

Pompeo recommended the the far left IG’s firing.

The IG was also looking into whether Pompeo used staff to run personal errands, including walking his dog!

WOW!

This is the kind of harassment that continues against this Republican president.

NBC confirms: Steve Linick was investigating Pompeo’s decision to greenlight arms sales to Saudi Arabia against the will of Congress when he was removed. The probe is the second known investigation into Pompeo that Linick is known to have been pursuing. https://t.co/oHR9XpBGfn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 18, 2020

So this will be all over the news for the the coming weeks.

Of course, Barack Obama delivered a pallet of cash to the killer Iranian regime.

That was OK with Linick?

These same Democrats said nothing after Barack Obama gifted the Iranian regime with $5.7 billion and a pallet of cash.

Obama sent the Khamenei regime a pallet of unmarked bills in the dead of night in exchange for US prisoners.

The Iranian regime was so proud of themselves they posted the video.

[embedded content]