https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/democrats-demand-grand-jury-testimony-can-impeach-trump/

The Democrats’ newest campaign to impeach President Trump is awaiting word from the Supreme Court in a fight over grand jury testimony that was obtained – but still is secret – during FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s years-long review of now-debunked claims of Trump 2016 campaign collusion with Russia.

A lawyer for House Democrats has informed the Supreme Court the justices need to order the release of those secret testimonies so the House Judiciary Committee can use them.

“The Mueller Report grand-jury material remains central to the committee’s ongoing inquiry into the president’s conduct,” the submission from lawyer Douglas Letter informed the high court.

“If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the articles adopted by the House, the committee will proceed accordingly – including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” the lawyer told the court.

TRENDING: Flag company banned from producing Memorial Day materials by government order

A number of Democrat officials actually have discussed impeaching the president since before he even was inaugurated. A full-scale impeachment assault on him – last winter – distracted the nation’s attention away from the then-developing COVID-19 pandemic – and failed totally when the Senate acquitted him on all counts.

In fact, the effort was more or less fully partisan.

Some Democrats have admitted that their strategy to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election is to impeach him, as they are not confident their candidate, gaffe-prone Joe Biden, can beat him.

The case at hand now is that the House committee demanded the redacted grand jury report from the 2019 report from Mueller, which “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.”

The special counsel also included allegations that the president obstructed justice, but reached no conclusion, and Attorney General William Barr decided he had not.

The Democrats want all of the information that might have come during secret grand jury testimonies in the development of that report.

Lower courts, by divided opinions, have agreed they should have access but the administration has appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Washington Examiner said the Department of Justice told the Supreme Court to decide that the testimony should not be released.

Democrats are getting frantic because they want to use whatever they find in the testimony in their talking points against the president during this election year.

They warned it’s possible that delaying the petition would “endanger” the committee’s chances at completing its “impeachment investigation” until after the current Congress ends, in January.

The Democrats, who repeatedly have leaked information about President Trump to the media, said they wanted the grand jury material without delay, and they have “procedures” that would protect confidentiality, procedures which can be overturned by a simple vote of the Democrat-majority committee.

They already have demanded, and gotten access to, other redacted material in Mueller’s 448-page report.

Court observers have warned that the precedent the Democrats are setting for constant impeachment investigations through a president’s tenure is bad for the future, where the White House could be tied up with defending itself for entire four-year terms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

