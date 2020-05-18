https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/inspector-general-steve-linick-mike-pompeo/2020/05/18/id/967863

The State Department inspector general dismissed by President Donald Trump on Friday had almost finished a probe into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to expedite an $8 billion weapons sale to Saudi Arabia, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel told CNN on Monday.

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick “was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” according to Engel, a Democrat. “We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed.”

Linick was also reportedly looking into accusations that Pompeo ordered a staffer to run personal errands for him, including such tasks as walking his dog and picking up dry cleaning.

“The administration should comply with the probe I launched with Senator Menendez and turn over all the records requested from the Department by Friday,” Engel added.

Linick’s late-night firing was also criticized by some Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, who demanded a deeper explanation from Trump, saying that a general lack of confidence is not sufficient detail to satisfy the requirement that Congress receive written reasons for such an action, according to the Washington Examiner.

Citing Iran’s dangerous intentions in the Middle East, the Trump administration last May declared an emergency, which enabled it to bypass Congress and speed up arms sales to several nations, including Saudi Arabia.

