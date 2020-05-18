https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dow-rockets-900-best-day-since-early-april-amid-hope-vaccine/

(CNBC) — Stocks rallied on Monday, rebounding from losses last week, as news from a Moderna trial stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 1,011 points higher, or 4.3%. The S&P 500 gained 3.6% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.8%. The Dow and S&P 500 were both on pace for their biggest one-day gains since early April.

Moderna shares rallied 25% after the company reported “positive” phase one results for a potential coronavirus vaccine. The company said that after two doses all 45 trial participants had developed coronavirus antibodies.

