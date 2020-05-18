https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dr-google-typically-wrong-diagnosing-medical-problems/

(STUDY FINDS) — JOONDALUP, Australia — Not feeling well and want to know what’s wrong? In the digital age, many people take their health issues straight to trusty “Dr. Google” and online symptom checkers. Unfortunately, a new study says sites dishing out medical opinions aren’t very trusty at all.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia say online symptom checkers rarely provide the correct diagnosis on the first try. The sites were also found to give people bad information about when and where to seek a doctor’s help.

The study looked at 36 international symptom checkers found on mobile devices and the internet. Researchers say the first result was the correct diagnosis just 36 percent of the time. The correct medical problem was found in the top three results in only 52 percent of the searches.

